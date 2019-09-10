TOLEDO, Ohio — 911. These are the numbers you dial in an emergency.

But recently, that hasn't always been the case in our area.

It's a problem keeping dispatchers busy when they don't need to be, which in turn could mean crews not responding to you as fast as needed in a real emergency.

In fact, last year, 20 people were responsible for over 800 calls.

Now, there's a new push to curb these non-emergency calls,which cost taxpayers $250,000.

