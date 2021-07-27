91-year-old woman devastated after vacant north Toledo house fire spreads to her home

The woman said she has lived in her home for 60 years. Fire crews were able to get her Bible and purse out of the home for her.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 91-year-old woman and other north Toledo neighbors are displaced this morning after a vacant house fire spread to two other homes.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Chase St. near New York.

The vacant house was fully engulfed with flames by the time crews arrived to the scene and was quickly spreading to two neighboring homes.

The elderly woman did not want to leave her home and had to be rescued by Toledo Police officers. She told WTOL 11 she lived in the same house for more than 60 years and was devastated.

Firefighters managed to walk into the home to get the woman's Bible and purse to help ease her worries. The woman is now staying with neighbors who opened their doors to her.

Neighbors are also hoping the woman will be able to get her cane to help her walk.

The vacant house collapsed within minutes. It is unclear at this time how much damage was done to the occupied homes or how many people lived in the other neighboring home.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.