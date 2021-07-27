90-year-old woman devastated after vacant north Toledo house fire spreads to her home

The woman said she has lived in her home for 60 years. Fire crews were able to get her Bible and purse out of the home for her.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters have deemed a vacant house fire suspicious that spread to two neighboring homes and left a 90-year-old woman without a place to leave.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Chase St. near New York on Tuesday.

The vacant house was fully engulfed with flames by the time crews arrived to the scene and was quickly spreading to two neighboring homes.

The elderly woman did not want to leave her home and had to be rescued by Toledo Police officers. She told WTOL 11 she lived in the same house for more than 60 years and was devastated.

The woman's home ultimately had to be demolished.

Firefighters managed to walk into the home to get the woman's Bible and purse to help ease her worries. The woman is now staying with neighbors who opened their doors to her, and are helping her find an apartment so she can get back on her feet.

Neighbors are also hoping the woman will be able to get her cane to help her walk. The woman's caretaker said she recently lost her sister and had COVID earlier this year.

The vacant house collapsed within minutes. Firefighters believe the other house involved in the fire was also vacant.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pvt. Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire and Rescue said, "There were no video tapes, any types of cameras around the neighborhood, so its classified as determined right now but it is suspicious so we have anyone with any info related to this fire we ask them to please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111."

The city of Toledo saw about 97 vacant house fires in 2020 and about 42 so far this year. Fire investigators are able to make about 40 to 50 arrests and convictions for arson a year.

Sadly, it's likely that this fire will remain undetermined, because without any evidence, firefighters say it would be impossible to declare this an arson.

Another challenge firefighters have to consider when fighting vacant house fires is the staff they're taking away from other incidents.

Toledo Fire and Rescue respond to anywhere from 160 to 180 medical incidents a day, and being called to a vacant house fire takes them away from those incidents and cause other challenges.

However, Toledo Fire and Rescue leaders say they don't even think twice, they just respond to wherever they need to go.