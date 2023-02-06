Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner issues public health alert after 9 overdose deaths reported in 24 hours

Fentanyl is believed to be responsible for a recent spike in overdoses.

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is issuing a public health alert after nine overdose deaths were reported during a 24-hour period that began on Sunday, July 16.

Of the nine deaths, seven were reported in Cleveland, with the other two coming in Bay Village and Mayfield Heights. Ages of the victims ranged from 26 to 65, with seven men and two women reported dead.

According to Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson, fentanyl is believed to be the primary reason for the spike in overdoses.

“In light of the recent alert, this is discouraging. This is the highest number of suspected overdose deaths we’ve had within a 24-hour period. As best we know, this spike is largely driven by fentanyl.” Dr. Gilson warned. “Naloxone and fentanyl test strips are still meaningful harm reduction strategies.”

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office advises developing a harm-reduction plan if you or someone you know is actively using or recovering from opioid addiction. Advice for such plans includes:

Have Naloxone and fentanyl test strips ready . Naloxone and fentanyl test strips will work with most fentanyl analogues.

. Naloxone and fentanyl test strips will work with most fentanyl analogues. Don’t use drugs alone . There is a much higher risk of fatally overdosing if another person is not monitoring.

. There is a much higher risk of fatally overdosing if another person is not monitoring. Sit upright. Sitting upright can reduce the risk of slumping forward in an overdose – potentially causing airway obstruction.

Sitting upright can reduce the risk of slumping forward in an overdose – potentially causing airway obstruction. Call 911 (Good Samaritan). The Good Samaritan Law provides immunity for a minor drug possession or drug paraphernalia offense for the person who overdosed and the person who called 911 to seek help.

The Good Samaritan Law provides immunity for a minor drug possession or drug paraphernalia offense for the person who overdosed and the person who called 911 to seek help. Seek Treatment. As with most chronic diseases, addiction is treatable. While treatment may vary upon an individual’s needs, recovery is possible.

Additionally, resources can be found at the following locations:

https://www.testyourdrugscc.com

https://www.metrohealth.org/office-of-opioid-safety/project-dawn

Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County 24-hour crisis hotline: 216-623-6888.