89-year-old man in serious condition after utility vehicle hit by SUV in Defiance County

OSHP says the man was driving in a field when he tried to cross State Route 15 and was struck by the SUV.

NEY, Ohio — An 89-year-old man was taken to the hospital after the rough terrain vehicle he was driving was struck by an SUV on State Route 15 in Defiance County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lowell Crites was driving through a field about 2 miles north of Ney when he tried to cross State Route 15.

An SUV being driven south on State Route 15 by 43-year-old Timothy Kinder struck the blade on Crites Kubota Utility Vehicle and threw Crites from the vehicle.

Mr. Kinder’s SUV then went off the side of the road and struck a mailbox before coming to rest in a yard.

Crites was taken to Defiance Hospital with serious injuries before being taken to Toledo Promedica Hospital.

OSHP says Mr. Crites failed to yield when he attempted to cross the road and was not wearing his seatbelt.