89-year-old Bryan man dies after crash on U.S. 20 in Williams County

ASSUMPTION, Ohio — An 89-year-old Bryan man is dead after a collision on U.S. 20 in Williams County on Saturday afternoon, not far from the Ohio-Indiana border.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Arden Pacey was driving north on County Road 4, when he failed to stop at a stop sign as he pulled onto U.S. 20.

At that time, a 16-year-old driver was heading east in a pick-up truck when they struck Mr. Pacey’s car.

Mr. Pacey was flown to the hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and later died from his injuries.

Pacey’s passenger, 88-year-old Helen Pacey was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The juvenile driver of the pickup truck and his passenger, 56-year-old Daniel Alexander, of Angola, Indiana were treated at the scene.

The identity of 16-year-old has been withheld by police.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Everyone was wearing their seat belts.

