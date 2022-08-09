86-year-old cancer survivor is going 'Over the Edge' | WTOL 11

More than $200,000 has been raised for the Victory Center, an organization that provides non-medical care to cancer patients and survivors.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's time to go "Over the Edge" for Victory! The annual two-day event kicked off Thursday.

This is the first time in the event's history where more than $200,000 has been raised. The fundraiser is aimed at honoring those we've lost to cancer and for those survivors, like Joanne Beede.

Rappelling down a 16-story building at 86-years-old, Beede is the oldest rappeler to go "Over the Edge" with the Victory Center.

In her case, age truly is just a number.

"I saw it and I thought, 'I can do that!' And I love the Victory Center, so I was really thrilled I could do something for them," said Beede.

If rappelling at 86-years-old wasn't already inspiring enough, Beede is also a cancer survivor.

"I wanna be half the woman she is," said her granddaughter, Megan Repass. "Oh my gosh, she has walked through such adversity and every time she does, she comes out with a deeper, stronger faith and more hope and gratitude for life."

It won't be the easiest task for Beede. Luckily, Repass - who's an adventure therapist - is rappelling with her.

Jason Griffin with the Victory Center said seeing cancer patients, who they help every day, harness down a 250 foot building really puts life into perspective.

"The cancer patients who are our participants that are going over the edge - I can't even imagine what they're going through with their cancer," he explained. "So now, it's like, 'I can rappel 16 stories. I've done this, this and this. Why not?'"

Two women over the age of 80 will be going "Over the Edge" this year.

"I think they should get out as long as they can. And do as much as you can serving others," said Beede on the secret to living a full and happy life.

Repass explained her grandmother is a true inspiration to everyone who knows her.

"She's a good example of what it means to finish well. To truly finish well. Not just survive, but to thrive. Yes, I'm not sitting around waiting."

You might see a few familiar faces at the event: WTOL 11's own Madelyne Watkins will rappel on Thursday during the V.I.P. event. Amy Steigerwald and Tyler Seggerman will rappel on Friday.



