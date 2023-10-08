85-year-old man injured in crash in Monclova Twp.

Police say the man went left of center when he struck an SUV.

MONCLOVA, Ohio — An 85-year-old man had to be rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash in Monclova Twp. on Saturday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Robert Williams, of Monclova was driving west on Monclova Rd. near Waterville-Monclova Rd. around 8:34 p.m. when he went left of center and struck a car being driven by Donald Frey, 76, of Maumee.

It's unknown if Frey was injured in the crash.

Mr. Williams was taken to the hospital in Toledo with life-threatening injuries.

