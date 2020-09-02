FINDLAY, Ohio — An 83-year-old woman had to be taken to the hospital after the car she was driving was struck on County Rd. 236 in east Findlay.

Police say Beverly Yammine, of Findlay, was driving west on Lakeview Pkwy just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, when she failed to stop at the stop sign at County Rd. 236.

That’s when Dylan Vanderpool, 21, of Mt. Blanchard, who was driving south on 236, struck her vehicle.

Ms. Yammine was taken to the emergency room with possible neck injuries.

She was cited for Operations at Stop Signs.

