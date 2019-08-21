OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An 83-year-old Maumee woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Ottawa Hills Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Central Avenue and Talmadge Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Inez Gorsuch, 83, of Maumee was headed westbound on Central approaching Talmadge while Elisabeth Drouillard, 32, of Maumee and Angela Schoenegge of Toledo were each headed eastbound Central.

Gorsuch failed to yield while attempting to turn south onto Talmadge and was struck by Drouillard's vehicle, then struck by Schoenegge's vehicle before ultimately running into a pole.

Gorsuch was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Neither Drouillard nor Schoenegge were injured in the accident.

Gorsuch was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.