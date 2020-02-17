TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Canine Care and Control announced 83 dogs were adopted over its 16-day promotion from Feb. 1 to 16.

Adoption fees were lowered to $14 to celebrate the holiday, plus the cost of a dog license.

Community outreach coordinator Cassie Bloomfield said promotions help to increase adoptions when the shelter is nearing capacity.

"To see 83 dogs leave is really incredible," she said. "I love counting them out today. I saw a lot of my favorites go home, and some new faces that just got adopted so quickly...We just had people who were super passionate about sharing our social media posts and getting these dogs home."

Bloomfield added the shelter is off to a great start this year after saving a record 1,186 dogs in 2019.

RELATED: Lucas Co. Commissioners seeking contractors for new canine and control building

RELATED: Golfer Cindy LaCrosse visits LC4 to bring awareness to dogs who need a home