TOLEDO, Ohio — Most of us look forward to turning 65 and putting our feet up in retirement, but a local man isn't letting his age get in the way of his career.

"There's no such thing as a perfect crime, only an imperfect investigation," said 80-year-old Robert Baumgartner, who retired from the Toledo Police Department at 69 but just wasn't done yet.

Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates called him with the perfect job and he now serves the Senior Protection Unit of the Police Department.

"Where you go after the scams involving elderly people. And I said, 'So why are you picking on me? I just retired' and she says, 'Because you're old. You're elderly. And you'll relate to those people.' And she was right," Baumgartner said.

He loves to solve crimes. In fact, he hasn't lost a case since he started with the Senior Protection Unit of the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office 11 years ago.

"I get the reward when we finally get someone and they recognize yes, we did do something for them," he said.

Solving crimes against the elderly is fairly new to Baumgartner when you consider his career. He just turned 80 years old. Before this gig, he served with the Air Force and then with the Toledo Police Department for 43 years.

He takes pride in his work as a detective leading sting operations.

"We got 15, 16 hundred people. Eleven million dollars were recovered and everything. So, we did pretty good on the stings here," Baumgartner said.

"He is tenacious. He is a dog with a bone. When he gets on a case, he digs and digs and digs. He's very competent, conscientious, compassionate," Bates, who is also his boss, said.

Baumgartner handles about 50 cases a year and admits he's slowing down a bit, but still has work to do.

"I still think there's somebody out there dumb enough to outsmart and get em in here," he said.

Baumgartner will be inducted into the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame in September.