MAUMEE, Ohio — The acoustics were bumping in Maumee Sunday for the 13th annual Acoustics for Autism concert event.

That’s because It’s the annual Acoustics for Autism concert event uptown.

Thousands turned out to enjoy live music from 80 bands, spread out across seven stages at area businesses.

Organized by Project I Am and 100 percent volunteer-run, the event raises money raised toward helping families with autistic children find the right treatment and support to live a full and healthy life.

"Incredible, there are so many volunteers," band member and volunteer Mike Toth said. "They work lots of long hours. It's just an amazing event. It's such a cool vibe."

Some volunteers like Dee Dowling have benefited from the event with their own children

"The money stays here for the kids in Northwest Ohio," she said. "It helps people, your neighbors."

The event ran all day from noon until 2 a.m. Monday.