TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The photo featured in this story is of Binti, who died earlier this year at the Toledo Zoo.

A 8-year-old male giraffe died at the Toledo Zoo Saturday night after staff noticed he lacked appetite and was showing abnormal behavior during the day, a Toledo Zoo official said.

As of right now, Toledo Zoo officials said they don't know what was the cause of Trevor's death and that his body was taken to Michigan State University Veterinary Medical Center for an autopsy.

Trevor was born in Cleveland and moved to the Toledo Zoo in 2012.

He is the second giraffe to die this year at the zoo. In June, Binti, an 18-month-old female giraffe, was euthanized after she was found unresponsive on the ground.

Zoo personnel took a blood sample from Binti and found "multiple severe abnormalities and euthanasia was elected to prevent suffering," zoo officials said at the time.

This is a developing story, we will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.

