8-year-old starts business to help shelter animals

Tyler Kunzelman started "Tyler's Snack Shack" with 50% of the profits going to the Humane Society of Monroe County.

MONROE, Michigan — Tyler Kunzelman, who is only 8 years old, is starting his entrepreneurial career early on and it’s all for a good cause.

He’s the proud owner of Tyler’s snack shack. The best part? 50% of the profits go to the Humane Society of Monroe.

“I love animals and my family loves animals I have a dog and a cat and I would love to support other dogs and cats,” said Tyler.

Tyler wanted to find a way to give back to a cause he’s passionate about. His father, Joshua, helped him construct his shack. The project only took a few hours to make. Joshua and Tyler both say it was well worth it!

“It’s been really positive we’ve had some really great customers that just come and donate money they don’t even want to buy anything and some want to buy stuff and still donate a little extra,” explained Joshua Kunzelman.

The Humane Society of Monroe was amazed by Tyler’s generosity, especially at a young age. They’re working on building a new facility for the animals, which is going to require some funding.

“We are going to go from roughly 1000 square feet, which is what we have right now, to a 12,000 square foot facility so that we can better serve the community and even include a clinic for animals there,” said Madonna Burkit.

Tyler’s Snack Shack is open for business Monday through Friday from 3-8 p.m. If you need a recommendation on what to get, Tyler has you covered!