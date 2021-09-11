8-year-old girl dies after car crashes into Craig Bridge as it was being raised

The crash happened around 10 a.m. when the driver crashed through the gate on the bridge.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 8-year-old is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash on the Craig Bridge over the Maumee River in Toledo on Saturday morning, according to Toledo police.

TPD says 37-year-old Christina Price, of Toledo, was traveling westbound just before 10 a.m. when she crashed through the gates that are there to stop traffic so the bridge can be raised.

Police say Price's car then crashed into the draw bridge as it was in the process of going up.

Toledo Fire and Rescue pronounced Price's 8-year-old passenger, who was riding in the back seat, dead at the scene.

Ms. Price was rushed to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.