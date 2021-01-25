x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Tuesday marks 7 years since line of duty deaths of 2 Toledo firefighters

Steven Machinski and Jamie Dickman were killed fighting an arson on Magnolia Street on Jan. 26, 2014. A memorial service will be held Wednesday.
Credit: Toledo Fire & Rescue Department
Steven Machcinski (left) and Jamie Dickman (right) killed in the line of duty on Jan. 26, 2014.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday marks a somber day in Toledo as a slain officer is laid to rest and two fallen firefighters are remembered for their sacrifice.

While the city mourns the loss of Toledo police Officer Brandon Stalker, the day also marks seven years since Toledo Fire & Rescue Department firefighters Steven Machinski and Jamie Dickman were killed in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Historic Church of St. Patrick will hold a memorial service to honor the fallen firefighters on the seventh anniversary of their deaths.

The service will begin at 5:30 p.m. at 130 Avondale Ave.

Machinski and Dickman were killed battling a fire at 528 Magnolia St. in north Toledo on Jan. 26, 2014.

RELATED: City of Toledo holds news conference on report of deadly 2014 fire

The owner of the building, Ray Abou-Arab, used gasoline to start the fire, resulting in the firefighters' deaths. During his 2017 trial, he was found guilty of the charges of two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated arson. 

RELATED: Arsonist whose fire killed 2 Toledo firefighters to stay in prison

Dickman and Machinski were honored with numerous memorials over the years, their sacrifices never forgotten.

Related Articles