77-year-old woman credits Mobile Meals worker for saving her from gas leak

Wood County Mobile Meals worker Angie Bradford smelled gas as soon as she opened the door.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Angie Bradford is one of many Mobile Meals workers who have continued delivering food to clients throughout the pandemic. But Bradford went above and beyond just delivering meals at a recent visit to client Carole Harding's home.

"On this particular day her door was locked, so I knocked and I heard her kind of stumbling around. And I heard her say, 'my legs aren't working,'" said Bradford.

Bradford could tell something was wrong and so could Harding.

"I heard the lady at the door who was bringing my food and I tried to get up to go let her in and I couldn't do it. I couldn't get off the couch," said Harding.

Eventually Bradford was able to open the door.

Upon coming in, she immediately checked the stove only to find burner on, but there was no flame.

"First thing I did was shut off the burner and then I opened up the windows and got her sat beside one of the windows so that I knew she was getting fresh air," she said

Harding was incredibly grateful Bradford came in time, so much so she wrote Bradford a $77 check - a dollar for every year she's been alive.

"Oh boy, I'll tell you that was the most scariest time for me! I thanked God!" said Harding. "I felt he wasn't done with me yet, there's something else I need to do, there really is. And I'm very grateful."