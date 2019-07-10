SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania police are searching for a 77-year-old woman who has gone missing.

Jackie Bartels has been diagnosed with dementia. Police say she may be confused and has a tendency to enter neighboring homes by mistake.

She is described as a white female and was last seen wearing a long purple nightgown and a blue puffy coat with a hood.

Sylvania Police Division

If you see her, or need additional information, you are asked to contact Chief Schnoor at 418-885-8900.

