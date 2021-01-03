75-year-old woman dead after west Toledo accident

The accident happened when the woman was attempting to cross Monroe St. after pulling out of the Wendy's on Friday.

A 75-year-old woman is dead after an accident in west Toledo early on Friday evening.

Toledo police say Jeanine Lump, from Toledo, was trying to cross Monroe St. and onto Woodmont Rd. after pulling out of the Wendy’s restaurant when her car was struck.

Police say the car that struck Lump’s car was being driven by 24-year-old Kiarra Daniels, also of Toledo.

Daniels was driving northwest on Monroe St. at the time.

Police say both cars came to a rest in a yard on Monroe St.

Although a police accident report says that Daniels was injured, it is unclear how badly.