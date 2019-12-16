TOLEDO, Ohio — A 72-year-old woman suffering from dementia is missing according to Toledo Police.

TPD says Cathaline Pritchett was last seen on Sunday afternoon around 4:30 near Tremainsville and Whitmer Drive.

Ms. Pritchett was wearing a long sleeve black shirt, gray pants and blue shoes.

You are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 if you have any information.

