7 young men to appear in court in connection with Stone Foltz's hazing death

The charges range from first-degree felony manslaughter to reckless homicide and hazing.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Seven young men will appear in court Wednesday, all charged in the deadly hazing death of Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz.

The seven are facing charges ranging from first-degree felony manslaughter to reckless homicide and hazing. Additional charges could still come as a result of the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The young men charged in Foltz's death range from 19 to 23 years old. Their names are:

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware

Daylen Dunson, 20 of Cleveland

Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin

Niall Sweeney, of Erie, Pennsylvania

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland

Eight men were originally charged, but 21-year-old Benjamin Boyers' two misdemeanor charges were dropped.

In March, Stone Foltz, 20, was at a Pi Kappa Alpha, or PIKE, new member initiation, where new members, known as "littles" and who were almost all under age, received "bigs" or mentors, who allegedly gave their littles high alcohol content liquor and instructed them to drink the whole bottle.

Foltz allegedly drank all or nearly all of the bottle given to him before he was dropped off at his apartment. Foltz was found by his roommate and other friends, who call 911.

The roommate preformed CPR until EMS arrived. Foltz was taken to the Wood County Hospital and later to Toledo Hospital, where he died on March 7.

The coroner said Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.

In Ohio, 0.08 is the threshold to term someone as legally drunk.

21 students were ultimately charged with BGSU conduct code violations, and the university permanently banned the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity from campus.

In May, the family of Stone Foltz filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, the Delta Beta chapter of the fraternity at BGSU and 20 individuals.

The Foltz family is hoping for more than just criminal justice; they hope Collin's Law - named after an Ohio University freshman who died after collapsing on the floor at an off-campus fraternity house in 2018 - will be revisited and passed.

The legislation targets hazing at colleges and universities.

Collin's Law didn't pass in the Senate last year, but some changes have been made to the bill since then. If the new bill passes, hazing will be a felony. Currently, hazing is a misdemeanor in Ohio.

The defendants will appear in court at 1 p.m.; arrests may be made if they fail to appear.