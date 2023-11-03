Cleveland police: 7-year-old dead after suffering gunshot wound

CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy died after suffering a gunshot wound in Cleveland.
Cleveland police tell 3News that they responded to MetroHealth Medical Center and a home in the 3200 block of West 30th Street after a 7-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound.
The child was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by a private vehicle. The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed that the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. They believe that the boy may have gained access to a firearm and shot himself, though that has not been confirmed at this time.
At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.