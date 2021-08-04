7-year-old killed in Wood County crash

The crash happened Thursday morning at Bradner and Sugar Ridge Rd.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 7-year-old boy was killed Thursday morning in a crash in Wood County.

Rescue crews responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Bradner Road near Sugar Ridge Road just after 8 a.m. The initial investigation indicated the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch culvert.

Cameron Fredritz, 7, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other occupants were injured and taken to the hospital: Nathaniel Rivera (26 years old), Monica Epley (30) and Brielle Fredritz (6).