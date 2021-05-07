7-year-old in hospital with serious injuries after west Toledo crash

Police say the driver of the car the child was in ran a red light and hit another car before flipping over.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital after a crash in west Toledo on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Jackman Rd. and Berdan Ave. just before noon.

Police say 40-year-old Mary Tousignant was driving westbound on Berdan when she ran a red light and hit a car driven by 18-year-old Elijah Loredo who was driving northbound on Jackman. Loredo's car was then pushed into a car driver by 30-year-old Matthew Dent who was driving southbound on Jackman.

Police say after Tousignant's car hit Loredo's, her car flipped over, causing the 7-year-old to be ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Tousignant and her other passenger 40-year-old Joseph Kruthaup, also suffered unknown injuries.