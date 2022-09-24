Patrol: 6 high school students taken to hospital after Marion school buses collide

Two Marion City Schools buses crashed on Friday sending six students to the Marion General Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 2:43 p.m. when two Marion City School buses were traveling westbound on East Center Street. One bus slowed down for traffic, and a second bus traveling behind did not maintain enough distance and struck the bus ahead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

There were 49 high school students on board at the time of the crash.

Seven students reported minor injuries. One was cleared by first responders on the scene, while the six other students were taken to Marion General Hospital.