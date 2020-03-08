7-Eleven to purchase Speedway from Findlay-based Marathon Petroleum

The $21 billion all-cash transaction is expected to be finalized in 2021.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay-based Marathon Petroleum Corp. says they have entered into an agreement with 7-Eleven whereby 7-Eleven would purchase Marathon-owned convenience store and gas station chain Speedway.

Marathon Petroleum says the all-cash transaction will total $21 billion.

Marathon says the company should net $16.5 billion in after tax proceeds.

The transaction also includes a 15-year fuel supply agreement between the companies.

Pending regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

According to a press release, the transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

Marathon is headquartered on Main St. in Findlay.