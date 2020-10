According to police the driver of the vehicle was apprehended.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to Toledo Police 67-year-old Herman King was walking across Cherry Street near Superior Street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Byrd Jr.

Police say Byrd fled the scene but was later located in the 600 block of Willard Street.