65,000 lb. machine falls off tracks near Sandusky River in Fremont

Officials with the Sandusky County EMA say the machine was leaking hydraulic fluid or diesel fuel but it has been cleaned up.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FREMONT, Ohio — A large piece of equipment came off a train in Fremont on Saturday morning, according to the Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency.

Director Lisa Kuelling, with Sandusky County Emergency Management says the incident happened at 6:40 a.m. near the Sandusky River.

Pictures posted online by the Sandusky County EMA Drone Response Team show a large machine on its side on the east side of the river.

According to Director Kuelling a Norfolk-Southern ballasted regulator, which moves stones and weighs approximately 65,000 lbs., came off the tracks.

Kuelling says the machine was leaking diesel or hydraulic fluid.

Officials say a boom, an absorbent sock designed to catch hazardous material, was put down during the clean up to catch the fluid.

As of 6 p.m. EMA officials say there is no concern of any kind of chemical spill which would affect Sandusky County residents drinking water.

Kuelling says the incident was cleared up by 2:30 p.m.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.