65-year old yoga instructor swims five miles of the Maumee River for charity

Joe Sparks' fundraiser, Swimmin' for Women, raises money for women's causes.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — "I'm swimming for women. Yay!"



That was 65-year-old Joe Sparks on Sunday, and he can hardly contain his excitement.

Standing at the Maple Street Boat Launch in Perrysburg, he was only moments away from beginning a five-mile swim down the Maumee River for Swimmin' for Women, a fundraiser started by Sparks to help raise funds for No Limits for Women and Girls, an international organization offering support and resources.



"Women's voices deserve to be heard and I want to be an ally for women," said Sparks.



Sparks has been working as a yoga instructor at Joe's Yoga and Fitness in Perrysburg for over 20 years.

He says his recent experiences teaching classes at women's shelters and seeing women struggling with difficult life circumstances inspired him to want to help.



"Most of what hurts, is from domestic violence, from the partners in their lives. And I thought, we as men can do a better job. We can think well of women. So I thought they inspired me, I wanted to kind of match their courage, their bravery," Sparks explained.

Please donate to my ‘Funraiser’ down the beautiful Maumee river! No Limits for Women & Girls.... Posted by Joe Sparks on Saturday, September 11, 2021



Sparks' act of bravery is swimming farther than he ever has before.

Motivated and ready to rise to the challenge, he glided into the water with his team and begins his journey.

As he drifted out of sight downriver, his friends on land reflected on what's going on in Joe's mind.



"I honestly think he's all positive. He's not scared, he's not thinking 'I might not make it', he's just going for it because he's prepared," said Diane Doyle, a member of Sparks' yoga studio.

Two and a half hours later, Sparks arrived at Veterans Memorial Park in Rossford, triumphantly pulling himself onto the boardwalk.

He said he had moments of doubt, but one thing pushed him to keep going.



"Oh, those thoughts kept in and I just kept thinking about my purpose, and being inspired by the women," said Sparks.



Joe says this is the beginning of a new tradition for him, and will turn this event into a yearly fundraiser - and will continue to raise money for women well into the future.

You can donate to Joe's cause here. Please indicate that you would like your donation to go to the No Limits for Women Fund.

RELATED: