61-year-old Defiance man hospitalized after crash with a semi-trailer truck

Police are still investigating the incident
Credit: WNEP

OHIO, USA — Early Sunday morning a pick-up truck crashed with a semi-trailer truck on US 24.

Ohio State Highway Patrol received calls of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the westbound lanes on US 24. It was then discovered the pick-up truck that was traveling the wrong way struck a semi-trailer truck.

The driver of the pick-up truck is 61-year-old Defiance man Everett Dickerson who was immediately taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Harkaranpreet Deol, a 30-year-old from Canada who was driving the semi-trailer truck was not injured from the crash.

The current condition of Dickerson is unknown. Police believe alcohol may have been involved.  

The crash remains under investigation.

