PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio — A 60-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Putnam County on Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jerry Miller, of Continental, was driving his motorcycle north on State Rt. 634 near milepost 10 when he went off the right side of the road while exiting a curve.

Troopers say Miller hit a traffic sign and came to rest in a field.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m.

Mr. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

