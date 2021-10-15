6-year-old killed in single-vehicle Monroe Co. crash

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — A six-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County Thursday night.
The crash happened on Grafton Rd. near Ash St. in Ash Township around 10:15 p.m.
Michigan State Police said a 27-year-old male was driving a black Dodge Ram with a six-year-old passenger in the rear seat when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch before overturning.
Police say the six-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and was taken by Monroe Community Ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton where he died. The 27-year-old man was evaluated at the scene and not taken to the hospital.
Police say at this point, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Monroe Post of MSP at 734-242-3500.