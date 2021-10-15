6-year-old killed in single-vehicle Monroe Co. crash

Police say at this point, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — A six-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County Thursday night.

The crash happened on Grafton Rd. near Ash St. in Ash Township around 10:15 p.m.

Michigan State Police said a 27-year-old male was driving a black Dodge Ram with a six-year-old passenger in the rear seat when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch before overturning.

Police say the six-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and was taken by Monroe Community Ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton where he died. The 27-year-old man was evaluated at the scene and not taken to the hospital.

Police say at this point, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.