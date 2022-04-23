6-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Cleveland taken to hospital in critical condition

CLEVELAND — A 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Cleveland on Saturday, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
The child was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition. The incident happened in the 3100 block of West 50th Street.
The suspect vehicle is a dark four-door sedan driven by an unknown woman, Cleveland police say while also confirming that officers have the passenger of the suspect vehicle detained.
No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News for more as we will update this story once more information is released.
Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on April 21, 2022.
