6-year-old Defiance girl saves family members from house fire

Defiance Fire and Rescue Division honored Jaylani Ward. Firefighters say her heroism is a reminder to sit down with family and make an escape plan in case of a fire.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — A brave 6-year-old girl from Defiance is credited with saving her brother and sisters when a fire broke out in their home.

The Defiance Fire and Rescue Division is now honoring the young hero.

"I helped grandma get everybody out the house while papa was trying to get the fire out with grandma and all the kids out," said Jaylani Ward.

At the tender age of 6, Jaylani can tell you exactly what she did when her home caught fire.

Her grandmother, Angie Ward, says Jaylani knew exactly what to do when the smell of smoke filled the house in the early hours on Feb. 4.

"I called 911 and told them there was a fire. As I was on the phone with them, I told Jaylani, I said Jaylani there's a fire. Jaylani, fire," said Angie, "and she automatically knew what to to do. She went and got her sisters awake. She woke her brother and got them outside to the meeting spot. All before I put my shoes on."

Jasmine Ward, Jaylani's mother, wasn't home at the time, but she had already put together a plan in case of a fire.

"I was a little nervous but I knew I prepared them for stuff like this. And growing up I had a fire in my home and that's what I had to do, is waking everybody up and get them out the house. So you know, I knew she was strong and she could do it," said Jasmine.

"I remember everything. But I got everybody out the house. Like I was listening for when mommy a couple days ago told me that," said Jaylani.

The Defiance Fire and Rescue Division says it's rare to see a child rescue family members.

They honored Jaylani for her valor, her quick thinking and her actions that may have saved her brother and sisters.

"That's pretty amazing. I have a 6-year-old myself and to think that what she did... Got everybody out of the house. Three younger siblings all by herself and got them to the meeting place. It was pretty outstanding," said Lt. Brandon Case with DFRD.

Firefighters gave her a certificate of recognition, a stuffed Dalmatian and special challenge coins in a ceremony this week, marking an emotional moment for the young hero's mom.

"I teared up. I was very happy. Very proud that she got acknowledged," said Jasmine.

Those life-saving moments are inspiring Jaylani, who one day wants to work in the medical field. But for now, she's enjoying the moment.

"Happy. He gave me a dog, a shirt and that's it," said Jaylani.

Jaylani's family talked about their fire plan, giving her the tools she needed that day during the fire. The National Fire Protection Association says every family needs to make a fire escape plan.

You can start by drawing out a floor plan of your home, marking ways out of each room and choosing a safe spot to meet outside.