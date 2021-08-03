6 people seriously injured in south Toledo crash

A 6-year-old and a 2-year-old were involved in the crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six people were seriously injured in a South Toledo crash Monday night.

The two-car crash happened at Heatherdowns and Reynolds around 10 p.m.

Police say 33-year-old Elizabeth Hinkle was driving eastbound on Heatherdowns and was stopped at a red light signaling to turn onto Reynolds.

Hinkle received the green arrow and began to turn on Reynolds when she was hit by 34-year-old Danielle Carter, who had a red light on Reynolds.

Carter had two 16-year-olds, a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old in the car with her at the time of the crash.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to Toledo Hospital for serious injuries.