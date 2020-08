The child's father conducted CPR on the baby until Toledo Fire arrived and took over.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A six-month-old is in stable condition at the hospital after nearly drowning in a pool at a north Toledo home on Sunday.

The incident happened at a home on the 2000 block of N. Michigan around 6:09 p.m.

Officials say the baby was on a raft when the child flipped off the raft and began drowning in the pool.

Police say the child's father conducted CPR until Toledo Fire was able to arrive at take over.