WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Six people are injured following a three-vehicle crash involving a fire truck Saturday night.

The accident happened just before midnight on State Route 795 near Pemberville Road in Lake Township.

According to police, a Lake Township fire truck was headed westbound on State Route 795 responding to an emergency while Jacob Hazel, 23, of Elmore and Alyce Fielding, 66, of Genoa were heading eastbound on the same road.

Fielding stopped for the truck and was rear-ended by Hazel, causing her to go off the right side of the road and into a ditch. Hazel went left of center and was struck by the fire truck.

Hazel and a passenger, Kristina David, 24, of Pemberville were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Fielding and her three passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No firefighters were injured as a result of the accident.

According to authorities, alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash and safety belts were in use.

The crash remains under investigation.

