6 injured, 1 critical after violent crash in south Toledo early Thursday

When Toledo Fire & Rescue crews arrived, the driver of the car was partially ejected out of the rear window.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six people were rushed to the hospital early Thursday following a nasty crash in south Toledo.

The crash happened on Hill Avenue and Harmony Lane around 12 a.m.

Witnesses say a car drove through high water, lost control and slammed into an SUV, flipping it onto its side.

Four people from the flipped SUV were taken to the hospital. The windshield had to be cut out in order to remove the driver safely.

The driver of the other car was partially ejected out of the rear window. Toledo Fire & Rescue crews arrived and immediately began to do CPR before rushing the driver to the hospital with critical injuries.

There is no update on the other five victims at this time. Hill Avenue was closed briefly to clean up the scene, but has since re-opened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.