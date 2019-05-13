The Ohio Department of Agriculture says six counties in our area will soon begin treatments designed to control the gypsy moth population in Ohio.

Treatments on more than 2,000 acres in Lucas, Fulton, Hancock, Paulding, Seneca and Williams Counties will start in the middle of this month.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says this is when month larva and leaf development reaches the optimal threshold for treatment.

The department says the treatment is administered using a low-flying aircraft that flies just above tree tops. Treatment will most likely take place during early morning hours.

High humidity, low temperature and minimal wind are crucial for a successful application.

The department says they will use "Foray (Btk), a naturally occurring bacterium found in the soil that interferes with the caterpillars’ feeding cycles and Gypchek (NPV), a virus that affects only the gypsy moth caterpillars and has no effect on beneficial insects."

The treatment is also not harmful to humans, pets, birds or fish.

Gypsy moths are invasive insects that defoliate over 300 species of trees and shrubs, according to the department.

"In its caterpillar stage, the moth feeds on the leaves of trees and shrubs and is especially fond of oak. A healthy tree can usually withstand only two years of defoliation before it is permanently damaged or dies. In Ohio, 51 counties are currently under gypsy moth quarantine regulations," the department said.

View maps of where the treatments will take place on the Ohio Department of Agriculture's website.

You can also call 614-387-0907 or 614-728-6400 for daily updates.

Auglaize, Cuyahoga and Lorain Counties will also receive the treatment.