TOLEDO, Ohio — A five-year-old is in the hospital after suffering severe injuries when he was hit by a car on Wednesday.

The accident happened in the 1700 block of Freeman in central Toledo around 1:50 p.m.

Police say the child was on the north side of Freeman when he ran out into the street from in between some parked cars and was hit by a car.

Police say he is still in the hospital with severe injuries.

The accident is under investigation.