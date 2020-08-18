$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest after house fire in Swanton

The State Fire Marshal Office says the house was intentionally set on fire.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that will help lead to the arrest or conviction of whoever is responsible for a house fire in Swanton that happened on Aug 11.

The home was being renovated at the time it was fully engulfed in flames at 3163 County Road D around 5:44 p.m. The house was deemed a toal loss with $75,000 in damages.

A firefighter with the Swanton Fire Department was transported to a local hospital for heat exhaustion, but was later released.

The $5,000 reward is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee.