59-year-old Swanton man dead after striking mailbox, tree

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the man went off the side of the road twice; the first time striking a mailbox and second time, a tree.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Swanton man is dead after an accident on County Road 2 in Fulton County on Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Scott Berger Sr. was driving his pickup truck north on County Rd. 2 near County Road C when he went off the right side of the road and hit a mailbox.

OSHP says the truck then re-entered the road before running off the right side of the road once again and hitting a tree.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m.

Mr. Berger was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Troopers did not give an explanation as to why Berger lost control of his pickup.

Berger was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The intersection of County Road 2 and County Road C is south of Swanton and west of Whitehouse in the Maumee State Forest area of Fulton County, near Oak Openings.

