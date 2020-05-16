SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A 59-year-old man is dead after a crash in Seneca County on Saturday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old David Haley from Bellefontaine, was towing a boat/trailer north on State Route 53 near milepost 18 around 6:45 a.m. when the truck he was driving struck a freight train.

Troopers say Mr. Haley failed to maintain an assured clear distance when he struck the train, causing his truck to go off the left side of the road.

Another vehicle then hit the boat/trailer which remained in the road.

A passenger in Mr. Haley’s truck, Francis Mckenzie, also 59 and from Bellefontaine, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Mr. Haley suffered incapacitating injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Ren Williams, 48, from Peru, IN, who was driving the train, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

RELATED: Police investigating pedestrian struck incident in Wood Co.

RELATED: Study ties Affordable Care Act to fewer cancer deaths in some states