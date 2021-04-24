58-year-old Defiance man dies from injuries suffered in ATV accident

The man had been driving the ATV on private property when it rolled over.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Defiance County man is dead after the ATV he was riding on rolled over on Saturday afternoon.

The Defiance County Sheriff's office says they were called to a property on Christy Rd. just south of Elliot Rd. in Defiance just before 2 p.m., where they found 58-year-old Michael Lucas severely injured from an ATV accident.

The sheriff's office says Lucas had been driving the ATV on private property behind the property where he lives, when it rolled over, causing severe injuries.

Lucas was rushed to Defiance Regional Medical Center by a family friend.

He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Defiance County Coroner’s Office.