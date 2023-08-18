56th annual tractor pulling event back in Wood Co.

The National Tractor Pullers Association had a study done in 2013 which showed the three-day event has a $33.8 million economic impact on our area.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The 56th annual Tractor Pulling Championships is back this weekend in Bowling Green.

This event is one of the largest in Wood County. The National Tractor Pullers Association had a study done in 2013 which showed that the three-day event has a $33.8 million economic impact on our area.

If you don’t know what tractor pulling is, its known as “the world’s heaviest motorsport.” The goal of tractor pulling is to determine the strongest machine and the best driver.

The Tractor Pulling Championships will take place Aug. 17 - 19 at the Wood County Fairgrounds located near the corner of W. Poe Road and Haskins Road.

If you are interested in attending the event, tickets can be purchased at the gate or online here.