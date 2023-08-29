x
55-year-old motorcyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Sandusky Co. late Monday

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in Sandusky County Monday night.

Troopers responded to a call on Monday at 10:28 p.m. about a crash on Hayes Avenue east of Brush Street. Once on scene, troopers learned a 19-year-old driving in a 2013 Dodge Caravan struck a 55-year-old man on a motorcycle while he was stopped in the roadway.

The motorcyclist died on scene from his injuries.

OSHP did not specify in reports if any arrests were made, but did state that alcohol appears to be a factor in what caused the crash.

