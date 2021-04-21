54-year-old dead after crashing into parked truck in Defiance County

The driver was performing maintenance and had his hazard lights on.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — A 54-year-old man is dead after crashing into a parked vehicle Tuesday night on U.S. 24 in Richland Township.

Lyle Smith Jr., of Ney, Ohio, was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler westbound about 10:45 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle on a wet roadway. He then crashed into a parked commercial truck and died from his injuries.

The 2018 Freightliner was driven by Clarence Pedigo, 54, of Indianapolis. He was performing maintenance on his truck and his hazard lights were activated.