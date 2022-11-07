52-year-old shot in south Toledo, hospitalized early Saturday

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital after sustaining at least one gunshot wound.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 28, 2022.

Toledo police responded to a report of a person shot early Saturday at the Norwich apartment complex in south Toledo.

According to a police report, crews arrived at the apartment complex at approximately 2:46 a.m. and found a 52-year-old on the ground suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds."

The victim was treated on the scene by Toledo Fire & Rescue and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not name any suspects in their report and continue to investigate.

