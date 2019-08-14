TOLEDO, Ohio — New state funding announced by Ohio attorney general Dave Yost is aimed at helping law enforcement differentiate between marijuana and hemp.

Hemp is now legal in Ohio. Yost announced on Tuesday a $50,000 grant to test large amounts of marijuana at accredited laboratories in order to differentiate between hemp, which is legal; and marijuana, which is not.

"The real problem is the traffickers," Yost said. "The people that are bringing marijuana illegally, in large quantities into our communities."

This move comes on the heels of several cities, including Columbus, saying they would stop prosecuting certain marijuana charges because there was no way to tell whether it was hemp or not.

But this grant will provide a reimbursement option for local law enforcement agencies to send the substances off for testing.

Hemp can't contain more than 0.3% of THC.

Locally, Toledo police said they are exploring whether they're eligible to be reimbursed from this grant program, but their process has not changed since the announcement.

"Right now there have been no official policy changes at this point," Lt. Kellie Lenhardt with Toledo Police said. "But what's happening is when suspected marijuana is seized, it's being held until it can be tested to see if it is marijuana or hemp."

There are already testing instruments for this differentiation at two BCI crime labs in Ohio, according to the AG's office.

Meanwhile, a third machine is set to be installed at the Bowling Green BCI lab in the near future.

The attorney general's office said it is currently testing the equipment and establishing a procedure. It should be up and running by early next year.